Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force give Monday update
Closings and delays
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Daybreak Nation on Location: Sweet Melissa’s

Daybreak

Sweet Melissa's teamed up with a local company to keep everyone safe during the pandemic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sweet Melissa’s in Boardman teamed up with a local company to keep it’s customers and employees safe during the pandemic.

They’ve put down stickers to encourage a 6 ft distance between staff and customers and with the help of Inhibition Exhibits, they installed a brand new hygiene shield!

Sweet Melissa’s also has an app called Sweet Melissa’s Good Eats so that you can order safe, curbside meals.

The new store hours are Monday – Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and from 11 – 3 p.m. on Saturday.

They are only accepting credit and debit cards for the time being.

Sweet Melissa’s is located at 6810 Market Street in Boardman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com