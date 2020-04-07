Daybreak Nation on Location: Sweet Melissa’s

Sweet Melissa's teamed up with a local company to keep everyone safe during the pandemic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sweet Melissa’s in Boardman teamed up with a local company to keep it’s customers and employees safe during the pandemic.

They’ve put down stickers to encourage a 6 ft distance between staff and customers and with the help of Inhibition Exhibits, they installed a brand new hygiene shield!

Sweet Melissa’s also has an app called Sweet Melissa’s Good Eats so that you can order safe, curbside meals.

The new store hours are Monday – Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and from 11 – 3 p.m. on Saturday.

They are only accepting credit and debit cards for the time being.

Sweet Melissa’s is located at 6810 Market Street in Boardman.