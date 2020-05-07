Daybreak Nation on Location: Sweeney Chevy Buick GMC celebrates opening of new showroom

The dealership displayed their new showroom and new, low prices

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sweeney Chevy Buick GMC in Boardman is open and proudly showing off their new showroom.

The dealership was deemed an essential business and has been open during the pandemic.

The new showroom is spacious, almost doubling their previous size, which allows for team members and customers to easily social distance.

The state-of-the-art facility replaces the old service department that sustained heavy storm damage in November of 2017.

Like many others open, Sweeney has implemented different safety procedures such as social distancing stickers, a mandatory mask policy for team members, and a plexiglass shield in the finance department for customers going over their paperwork.

The first payment is waived right now, and customers can even shop from the comfort of their own home.

Those interested can visit their website to car shop, which includes chat features for customers with questions.