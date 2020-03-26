Daybreak Nation on Location: Sunrise Inn to-go

Like many local restaurants, Sunrise Inn is working to stay in business while practicing social distancing

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – You don’t have to live in Warren to know about Sunrise Inn, and they are still open to customers for takeout.

Like many local restaurants, Sunrise Inn is working to stay in business while practicing social distancing. You can call ahead, place an order, then go inside to pay or pick it up curbside.

Customers can also get more than just their main meal.

“Well, we have virtually everything. We have pop, wine, beer, desserts, fresh bread, hot peppers, pizza, chicken, all our meals are to go,” said Ken Haidaris with Sunrise Inn.

For more information, visit Sunrise Inn’s website or call 330-392-5176.