Daybreak Nation on Location: Summer Food Service Program

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 09:51 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:09 PM EDT

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The Austintown Local School District will again sponsor the Summer Food Service Program for Children.

Free meals will be made available to all children ages 1-18 at Austintown Elementary School, 245 Idaho Road-Lynn Kirk Loop.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 3 to August 16.

Breakfast will be served from 7:45-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you have any questions about the program please contact Jayme Rarick, Food Service Supervisor at (330) 797-3900, ext. 2032.

