Daybreak Nation on Location: Sugarpan Bakery

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – A new bakery that opened in Campbell is bringing their sweet treats to the Valley.

The owner of Sugarpan Bakery says baking these goods took over her home for 11 years before she knew the business had to move to a storefront.

They like to incorporate unique ingrediants into some of the cupcakes, including bacon with maple syrup on top. There are about 18 different flavors total, which rotate on a daily basis.

The bakery also does other treats like wedding cakes and lemon bars.

The new bakery is located at 196 McCartney Road, Suite 3 in Campbell.