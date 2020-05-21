Daybreak Nation on Location: Stonebridge Grill & Tavern

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – As Ohio prepares to reopen restaurants on Thursday, Stonebridge Grill & Tavern in Howland is taking the necessary precautions to keep their customers safe.

Any person who comes in contact with a guest will be wearing a mask, and booths will be separated by plexiglass.

There will be no condiments sitting on the tables; anything a customer may want will be portioned out and brought to them.

Of course, social distancing guidelines are expected to be followed, and the restaurant will not accept parties bigger than 10 people.

Some of their popular dishes include a strawberry chicken salad, loaded pierogies, loaded pork carnita nachos and many more options.

Reservations are not required but are recommended. Customers can call 330-652-8040 to make their reservation.