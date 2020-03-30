Daybreak Nation on Location: Station Square

Station Square is making it easier for you to get their food and cook great food at home

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Station Square is making it easier for you to get their food and cook great food at home!

They are offering deals right now on butcher style meats that you can take home and cook for yourself.

They are also offering ‘family packs’ where each pan feeds 6 people and includes the salad and rolls for dinner as well.

Station Square, as always, offers carry-out for whether you need to feed your family or just bring home a bottle of wine.

Station Square is located at 4250 Belmont Avenue in Liberty. You can reach them by calling 330-759-8802.