The festival is located at 3223 Atlantic Street in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Are you in the mood for moussaka? How about a Greek pastry?

There’s a festival in Warren from Wednesday through Sunday that’s serving up homemade dishes.

Christina was at the St. Demetrios Festival to enjoy good food and check out the event.

The festival, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Wednesday, is located at 3223 Atlantic Street in Warren.

For more information, watch the videos.