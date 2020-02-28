Daybreak Nation on Location: St. Brendan’s Fish Fry

Volunteers at St. Brendan's Church started getting ready early in the morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the first Friday of the Lenten season, it is a busy day for many churches preparing fish fries in the area.

Volunteers at St. Brendan’s Church in Youngstown started getting ready early in the morning. Rosie Marich from St. Brendan’s said the fish fry is a huge fundraiser for the church.

“St. Brendan’s has been on the west side here for 97 years and it’s an old capital plant, and we always have roofs that need repaired or boilers. Plus, we have a lot of ministries,” Marich said.

St. Brendan’s is serving lunch at 11 a.m. and dinner at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. It is located at 144 N. Schenley Avenue.

You can reach them at 330-799-3683.

