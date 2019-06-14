Daybreak Nation on Location: Simply Slavic Heritage Festival
Christina was in Youngstown to find out more about the festival
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The downtown festival created to celebrate the region's Slavic community is this weekend. The events take place from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 14 and from noon to midnight Saturday, June 15 in downtown Youngstown. The event will include live music, folk dance performances, homemade food, a children's learning area, educational exhibits and ethnic vendors. The event will be located in downtown Youngstown, and admission is free on Friday. Admission will be $5 on Saturday, or you can buy a discounted ticket in advance for $4.
