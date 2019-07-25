Daybreak Nation on Location: Shepherd of the Valley Food Truck Festival

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – There are a lot of festivals in the Valley, but have you tried a festival of food trucks?

Christina was at Eastwood Field to grab a bite.

Shepherd of the Valley is running the event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The event will host more than a dozen food trucks from all over the Ohio and Pennsylvania.

It is $10 to enter for each vehicle. This is regardless of the number of people in the car.

All proceeds benefit the Shepherd’s Foundation to support activities and benevolent care for residents.

The field is located at 111 Eastwood Blvd. in Niles.

For more information, watch the interviews attached.