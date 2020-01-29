Daybreak Nation on Location: Sespe Burger

Sespe Burger is inspired by California burger stand classic favorites, like smash burgers, pastrami and breakfast burritos

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina Mullen was in Boardman to check out a burger restaurant.

Christina Porter met her husband, Jeff, while working on food trucks in Los Angeles and now they own Sespe Burger on Market Street.

Sespe Burger is inspired by California burger stand classic favorites, like smash burgers, pastrami and breakfast burritos.

The Sespe Burger menu also has chicken sandwiches, BLT’s, pastrami and a variety of fries.

Every patty is hand smashed and all fries are cooked to order.

The restaurant also offers vegetarian options.

Sespe Burger is located at 8252 Market Street in Boardman.