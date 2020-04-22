Daybreak Nation on Location: Sespe Burger helping laid-off restaurant workers

They will be giving out 7 free meals daily

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sespe Burger on Market Street in Boardman is working to ease the burden of laid-off restaurant workers.

Right now, owners Jeff and Christina Porter are giving away seven meals a day for jobless restaurant workers.

“My wife and I have been doing this our whole lives,” said Jeff Porter. “It’s our little way of saying that we’re with you, and we’re just trying to support our fellow workers.”

Those in need are encouraged to contact the restaurant at sespeburger@gmail.com with your name, where you work, and a good pickup date. Then, the restaurant will respond with the day and time you can come pick up your meal.

The meal is their single combo, which includes a single cheeseburger, an order of fries, and a drink.

Sespe’s is encouraging other restaurants to do the same, so they can continue to support each other.

Sespe’s has also implemented an order-ahead feature on their app, call-ahead phone orders, and card only payments to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The restaurant is only accepting customers through their drive-thru window and is operating on altered hours, from 11 a.m – 3 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.