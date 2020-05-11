Daybreak Nation on Location: Salt Sensations

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Salt Sensations has re-opened and they’re booking salt therapy sessions.

They’ve made changes in order to keep their staff and patrons safe, including a face mask policy and social distancing markers.

They do ask that customers come prepared with their own PPE as they can no longer provide it to you during the shortage.

Usually, nine people are able to gather in the salt room. However, right now they’re only allowing three to four and they ask that you please call ahead to make an appointment.

Everything that they would normally provide complimentary is available for purchase in the shop or online.

Salt Sensations is located at 1449 Boardman-Canfield Road in Boardman.