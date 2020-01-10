Daybreak Nation on Location: Robins Theatre

Christina was at the Robins Theatre in Warren to get an update on some new shows and events

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Robins Theatre reopened last night for its 97th anniversary.

The celebration included an Oscar-esque evening, full of spotlights and guests dressed to the nines.

The first show to play in the renovated theater was Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, who have also played the Superbowl.

Tonight, the theater welcomes comedian Lisa Lampanelli for a fun-filled evening.

And on Sunday, you can enjoy Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Orleans for three hours of great music.

Robins Theatre is located at 160 E. Market St. in Warren.