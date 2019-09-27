Daybreak Nation on Location: Rise Pies

On Monday, September 30 the public is invited to celebrate

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A pizzeria is celebrating its fifth anniversary and what better way to celebrate than a pizza party?

Christina was at Rise Pies to get her own pizza pie.

On Monday, September 30, the public is invited to celebrate.

Everyone over the age of 13 years is encouraged to go to FreePizzaDay.com to sign up for their free cheese pizza voucher and enter into a drawing for a chance to win free Rise Pies pizza for a year.

Redemption of free cheese pizza vouchers will be valid at all 17 Rise Pies locations from open until close to anyone 13 and older who has signed up.

Guests are limited to one free pizza per voucher per person present at the restaurant.

There is a limit to one voucher per person and toppings have an additional charge.