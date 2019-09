Customers have the chance to donate money to the Mercer County Food Warehouse and win prizes

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Have you gotten a new pair of shoes this year? Why not take advantage of an anniversary sale?

Reyers on S. Water Avenue in downtown Sharon is celebrating its 133 anniversary.

Customers have the chance to donate money to the Mercer County Food Warehouse and win prizes.

For more information, go to the store’s website and watch the videos.