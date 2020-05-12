Daybreak Nation on Location: Retail shopping in the Valley is different as retailers reopen

Retail stores across the Valley are beginning to re-open, and that means the shopping malls, too

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Retail stores across the Valley are beginning to re-open, and that means the shopping malls, too.

The Eastwood Mall in Niles and the Southern Park Mall in Boardman are ready to open up Tuesday for the first time in weeks.

The shopping experience may not be what you’re used to, but mall staff is taking every precaution necessary to make sure shoppers are safe.

Complex managers are taking their guidance from the Ohio Department of Health.

Before opening Tuesday morning, the cleaning staff is sanitizing every inch of public areas such as entrances. There are also markings on the floor reminding shoppers to stay six feet apart.

Individual stores will be implementing their own policies that best fit their retail space.

Some bigger retailers will open up the floors in their stores, and there will be shields at some of the checkouts for the safety of their staff.

Southern Park Mall spokesperson Brian Gabbert said all stores will have some type of new policy in place to ensure the health and safety of customers.

“Our employees will be wearing face masks or face coverings as will the individual store employees, but we are also recommending that the shoppers as they come in wear some type of face covering to just be responsible and make sure we are adhering to guidelines,”

Mall hours for Southern Park will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Eastwood Mall will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.