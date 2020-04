From 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Thursday, 15% of their sales are going to the association

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Raising Cane’s is still serving customers and starting on Thursday, they will begin fundraising for OHSAA.

From 4p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 15% of their sales are going to the association.

They’re also making sure to keep their customers safe by having employees wash their hands every 10 minutes and requiring face masks in the kitchen.

Raising Cane’s is located at 450 Boardman-Poland Road, Boardman.