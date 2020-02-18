Daybreak Nation on Location: Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar

Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A smoothie and juice shop just opened another location on Tiffany Boulevard in Poland.

Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar features more than 30 smoothies made fresh to order with fruits and vegetables. The beverages come with one free enhancer, but customers can also get more if they want.

“We can accommodate to anyone. Make anything vegan, make anything dairy-free,” said owner Ty Landis.

Customers can try one of their ginger shots, which are great for digestion, metabolism and the immune system.

They also offer a selection of salads and wraps.

Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information or to see the complete menu, visit their website.