GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Provence Mills Event Center in Girard has a new wedding venue opening this summer.

They want to be as helpful as possible when it comes to planning your special day, so they partnered with Cafe 422 to provide catering for events.

They are already booking for Fall 2020.

Provence Mills Event Center is located at 1300 N State Street, Girard.