Daybreak Nation on Location: Preview of Y Live

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Are you going to the Y Live concert at Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday?

Christina was at the Ice Castle, telling you what you need to know for the show featuring Blake Shelton.

If you’re going to the show, bring cash to minimize food, beverage and merchandise wait times. There will not be an ATM on site.

Stadium doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The tailgate begins at 3 p.m. at the M-70 lot.

There are a few rules for the tailgate. Stay in your designated space. You cannot bring in beer from outside the tailgate lot. There will not be beer for purchase unless you use cash.

Uber and Lyft drop off are available at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Armed Forces Boulevard. That location can change the day of the show.

Watch the videos for more information.