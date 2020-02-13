Daybreak Nation on Location: Potential Development’s Pizza Cook Off

Last year's cook off raised close to $90,000

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Tickets are now on sale for Potential Development’s Pizza Cook Off in Canfield.

Eleven local pizzerias will fill up Waypoint 4180 for the event. Guests will get to try all the pizzas and vote on their favorite.

They sell tables of 10 for $250. To purchase tickets, call the office at 330-746-764.

All of the money raised will go back to Potential Development — a school that teaches children with autism.

“This money just goes into the classroom to buy supplies, whatever is needed. Kind of just fills the gaps for us,” said Paul Garchar with Potential Development.

The cook off will be held March 29.