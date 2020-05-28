Daybreak Nation on Location: Pizza Joe’s 40th anniversary celebration

The business that started in New Castle, Pennsylvania has since expanded throughout western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The company has been serving the Valley for 40 years, and it’s celebrating in a big way.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pizza Joe’s had to cancel their big celebration party, but still has some exciting ways to celebrate with customers. The company says there will be giveaways, like free pizzas all year long. So far, the company has given away 4,000 pizzas.

One of the giveaways are kayaks to kick off the summer. You can register for the raffle at any Pizza Joe’s location.

Anyone can download a free Pizza Joe’s 40th Anniversary calendar, which has all the dates to keep an eye out for more giveaways and the big celebration in November.

During the stay at home orders, the restaurant launched a new menu item, a make-your-own pepperoni roll. There are more Pizza Joe’s recipes on their YouTube channel.

Also another new food item is the cauliflower crust pizza. It is Keto-diet friendly.

Other installations have been put in place to keep customers and employees safe due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Each location has a barrier at the counter.

Ohio locations have began reopening dining rooms and starting next week as parts of Pennsylvania move to the green phase, dining rooms in those counties will also open. Tables will be kept six feet apart.