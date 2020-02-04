Daybreak Nation on Location: Peaberry’s Cafe

Christina was in Canfield to check out the renovations at Peaberry's Cafe

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Peaberry’s Cafe in Canfield has been expanding its kitchen with some new equipment.

The expansion allows the cafe to offer more fresh food varieties on its menu.

“We are doing a French toast croissant, pancakes, we are doing fresh hash browns. All the bacon is cooked to order now,” said owner Chris Pendleton.

Next month, Peaberry’s Cafe plans to have its liquor license. The cafe will be offering Bloody Marys, mimosas and cocktails.

Peaberry’s Cafe is located at 4350 Boardman-Canfield Road in Canfield.

For more information and a full menu, visit Peaberry’s website.