NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A party store is celebrating its new location in Niles.

Party On! moved from its former store near Pet Supplies Plus to a new location near Petsmart in Eastwood Mall Complex.

Christina was live at Party On! to check out the new facility, which is located at 5796 Youngstown Warren Road.