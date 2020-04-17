Daybreak Nation on Location: Parks Garden Center

Parks Garden Center is a one-stop-shop for all your garden needs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – It may be chilly out, but spring is here and better weather is on the horizon. That means getting your garden ready, and being stuck at home gives you plenty of time to work on it.

Parks Garden Center in Canfield is ready to help those looking to get their gardens ready for spring.

They have plenty of options from perennial produce to fruit trees to flowers. They are a one-stop-shop for all of your garden needs.

The staff is also available to offer advice.

Owner Tim Parks says they get a lot of questions such as when to get crabgrass control down. He says that when you see the forsythia bloom and beginning to drop its petals, that’s Mother Nature’s way of saying crabgrass is ready to germinate from seed. That’s when it’s time to put down the crab grass control.

In the garden, there is also perennial produce available. Parks recommends asparagus roots, bare root rhubarb, strawberries, raspberries and black berries right now.

Plus, with perennial produce, you never have to plant them again.

Parks Garden Center helps with all aspects of your garden as well as selling seeds.

In the nursery, they also have a lot of fruit trees available that both make your garden look nice and provide produce to your home.

They also offer flowers and build the baskets themselves.

Work on the baskets begins in January.

You cannot buy flowers until May at Parks Garden Center. This is so they can get the correct temperature so they can live through the season.

However, there are some trees that can be planted right now, such as weeping cherries, that come in different sizes.

They advise having a plan before you come in, such as knowing your space, what areas get the most sun and shade and what areas have the most wet or dry spots. That way, the plants can last all spring and summer.

They can best help you make your selection and plan your garden if you already have an idea of what plants and trees you want as well.

Parks Garden Center is located at 9010 Youngstown-Salem Rd. in Canfield.