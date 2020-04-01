Daybreak Nation on Location: Pacura Style Studio

They normally are making clothes for special events, but with no events going on, they decided to give back to the community

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Pacura Style Studio on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road is making face masks for hospitals.

The local boutique had to close due to the state’s Stay at Home order that has been put in place to flatten the curve in the spread of COVID-19.

They normally are making clothes for special events, but with no events going on, they decided to give back to the community.

The transition was a little easier too because they had the sewing machine in house, not being used since being closed.

Pacura Style was taking donations, but because of all the support from the community, they are not taking any more donations for now.