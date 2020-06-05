Daybreak Nation on Location: OH Donut Co.

There will also be raffles and prizes to win throughout the day, including free donuts for a year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Who can resist a fresh, warm donut? One local donut shop is celebrating National Donut Day in a special way.

OH Donut Company in Boardman is celebrating National Donut Day, but also celebrating their reopening since closing due to COVID-19.

The company was doing takeout orders and other things like take home donut kits, but today marks the first day having customers back in the building.

To celebrate National Donut Day, they are offering a dozen donuts for $10. With any purchase, you can get their signature vanilla donut for 25 cents. There will also be raffles and prizes to win throughout the day, including free donuts for a year.

The company is offering all their best-sellers for customers to pick up.

If you are not wanting to go inside, curbside pickup is still available.

OH Donut Co. is located at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Boardman and is open 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.