Daybreak Nation on Location: Northeast Ohio IMPACT Academy

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Northeast Ohio IMPACT Academy will be celebrating 1 year in operation.

What was once a hallway filled with traditional classrooms has been transformed into a thriving space that seeks innovation through education.

The IMPACT Academy is a STEM school that currently serves students in grades 7 and 8 and was originally a renovated wing of Campbell Middle School.

IMPACT stands for the core values of the school, teaching students to be innovators, motivators, persevering, adaptable, critical and team players.

To apply for IMPACT, visit their website.

IMPACT Academy is located at 436 Struthers-Coitsville Road.