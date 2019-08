It has new classrooms in the elementary and middle schools and a new playground

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A school for children with autism unveiled new facilities.

Christina was at Potential Development to learn about the upgrades, ready just in time for school.

Potential Development has new classrooms in the elementary and middle schools and a new playground. Its high school also got a new art room.

To learn more about Potential Development, go to its website.