Daybreak Nation on Location: National Donut Day

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - OH Donut Co. is celebrating the holiday with 25 cent vanilla sprinkle donuts and buy one, get one dozen.

They are located at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Rd. in Boardman. The sale will be from 7 A.M. to 2 P.M. or until they run out of donuts. And they bake throughout the day so you always get a fresh donut.

Other locations across the area are also honoring National Donut Day.

Dunkin Donuts and Tim Hortons Coffee are giving away a free donut with every purchase of any drink.

You can also get a free donut at Classic Bakery in Boardman. If you show your military ID, you get a dozen donuts for free.

Hogan's Baking Co. in Columbiana is giving away a donut with any purchase.

If you buy a donut at Das Dutch Haus Restaurant, you will get entered to win a dozen donuts.

White House Fruit Farms is giving away a free cinnamon donut from 9 a.m. to noon.

Plaza donuts is giving away a free donut with the purchase of a drink.