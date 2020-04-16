Daybreak Nation on Location: Mocha House – Youngstown

The Mocha House also has other locations in Boardman and Warren

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Most businesses have had to make some major adjustments because of the virus outbreak.

The Mocha House location in Youngstown opened up this year and just like many restaurants, had to adapt to the changes in how they serve food to the community because of the coronavirus outbreak.

They offer lunch, baked goods & more for take out.

They say they are trying their best to serve the community.

Through the end of the month, The Mocha House is offering a Buy one, Get one promotion for all the front line workers during the pandemic. The promotion includes iced coffee, iced teas, or brewed coffee. Also some specialty drinks are included.

Their hours have been adjusted during the outbreak. They are open at 9 a.m.

To place an order, you can call (330) 965-0890. You can also order online through DoorDash.

