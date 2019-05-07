Daybreak Nation on Location: Mina's Foster Closet
Christina was live in North Lima to check out a great cause
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) - Mina's Foster Closet believes that the community needs to come together to help Foster Parents and Kinship Guardians make that happen.
Mina's Foster Closet will provide new or gently used clothing, toys, baby gear, bookbags, toiletries, furniture and many other items that are needed.
They are located at 11836 South Ave. in North Lima; building E3.
You can contact them at 330-536-9098.