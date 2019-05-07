Daybreak Nation on Location: Mina's Foster Closet

Daybreak

Christina was live in North Lima to check out a great cause

Posted: May 07, 2019

Updated: May 07, 2019 09:09 AM EDT

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) - Mina's Foster Closet believes that the community needs to come together to help Foster Parents and Kinship Guardians make that happen.

Mina's Foster Closet will provide new or gently used clothing, toys, baby gear, bookbags, toiletries, furniture and many other items that are needed. 
They are located at 11836 South Ave. in North Lima; building E3. 
You can contact them at 330-536-9098. 

