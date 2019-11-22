Daybreak Nation on Location: Memories of Christmas Past

The exhibit is open Saturday and will run through January 5

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Arms Family Museum is sparkling for the holiday season with its Memories of Christmas Past display.

The theme for this year is “By the Fireside,” which is inspired by the museum’s mix of fireplaces from a variety of architectural styles.

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society will be bringing its 12-year tradition of all new design themes to each of the main floor’s seven-period rooms.

The exhibit is open Saturday and will run through Jan. 5. For details on business hours, visit their website.

It’s located at 648 Wick Ave. in Youngstown.

Watch the videos for more information.