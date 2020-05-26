Daybreak Nation on Location: Mega Barre Youngstown

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Mega Barre Youngstown is back open and holding in person classes!

They’ve changed several things to meet CDC guidelines including social distancing people and equipment, sanitizing frequently, installing sanitizing stations and more.

Of course, they ask that you not come into the building if you are feeling ill and to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and others, including wearing a mask when entering the building.

And they will still be offering live virtual classes for those that aren’t quite ready to head back to the gym.

You can go to MegaBarreYoungstown.com to sign up for either version of their classes.

Mega Barre Youngstown is located at 112 W Western Reserve Road in Poland.