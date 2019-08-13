Daybreak Nation on Location: Mega Barre Fitness Studio

Christina was in Poland to check out the brand new studio

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Mega Barre Fitness Studio opens Tuesday with a goal of getting people in shape.

Formally known as Barre Youngstown, the new fitness studio will keep all of their original classes and add new ones.

It offers TRX, bounce, pilates, yoga, booty barre and other classes.

Christina stopped by the studio Tuesday to try out the exercises.

Mega Barre is also the first gym to offer mega-former classes in the area!

Mega Barre Fitness Studio is located at 112 W. Western Reserve Road in Poland.

For more information, go to its website.