Daybreak Nation on Location: Margarita King Tacos and Tequila

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new “Tex-Mex” restaurant opened last month in Warren, featuring tacos, burritos and more than 20 flavors of margaritas.

When guests come into Margarita King Tacos and Tequila, they can treat themselves to some fresh salsa and guacamole on the table. The restaurant also offers their specialty queso dip with chorizo.

“Fresh ingredients, fresh food and we really promote a family atmosphere,” said district manager Alex Karam.

On Taco Tuesdays , you can get three hard or soft-shell beef tacos for $5.

For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is offering a free fried ice cream with the order of two entrees.

Margarita King Tacos and Tequila is located on Parkman Road. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The building used to be Marie’s Family Restaurant.