Daybreak Nation on Location: Lyra Salon

It's not too late to book an appointment before the holiday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – You can look your best this holiday season with the help of a new salon that recently opened in Boardman.

Lyra Salon offers anything you might need for Christmas, whether that be blowouts or hair extensions. They also do facials, eyelash tinting, eyelash extensions and waxing.

Lyra Salon is located at 1301 Boardman-Poland Road. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Appointments can be made by phone at 330-559-5222 or by email at lyrasalon19@gmail.com.