Daybreak Nation on Location: Lonardo’s Greenhouse

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lonardo’s Greenhouse in Boardman has everything you need for Mother’s Day.

The greenhouse is very busy this time of year filling orders for Mother’s Day.

A popular item every year is the hanging baskets. They even have new kinds and colors this year.

If you don’t have a green thumb, don’t worry. Lonardo’s has a very experienced staff that can help you with any questions you might have. Depending on your space, maintenance, and time, they can help guide you to what plant might be best for you.

They did warn, however, against plants like geraniums. While they are a popular and beautiful flower, they can’t go in the ground quite yet. Lonardo’s said to put them in a pot until this cold spell is over.

Remember, much of your plant’s success depends on the forecast.

You can call 330-758-1313 for any questions you may have.