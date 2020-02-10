Daybreak Nation on Location: Legion of Foods

The menu of the food truck is a taste test. Owners plan to open a restaurant called Brunchin' It Up in the old Perkins building

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re looking for a place to grab breakfast or lunch, there’s a new food truck offering options in Canfield.

The Legion of Foods is open daily in the old Perkins parking lot on US-224.

The truck has a superhero theme. You can pick an item from the “bad” menu, which features foods with more calories like fried chicken sandwiches and ham and cheese croissants.

There is also a “good” menu, which features healthier options like a salmon salad.

The menu of the food truck is a taste test. Owners plan to open a restaurant called Brunchin’ It Up in the old Perkins building.

Brunchin’ It Up is expected to offer mimosas and bloody marys. There will be a formal dining and takeout available.

“In the front area where Perkins used to have their bakery display, we are going to have a quick service breakfast, so if you’re hopping on Route 11 to get breakfast you can come in and have one of our already-made sandwiches,” said owner Tracy Symons.

The restaurant is currently under construction. It will open this summer.