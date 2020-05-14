Daybreak Nation on Location: Kufleitner Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Ram Trucks

This dealership is now one of three locations

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Kufleitner Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Trucks has recently opened a brand new dealership in Boardman.

The dealership has also taken extra precautions for those in the market for a new car during the pandemic. They have the essentials; masks, gloves, and sanitizer for anyone who walks in the door, but they’ve also installed individual plexiglass shields for each salesperson.

The new dealership is focusing on comfortability for their customers. they’ve installed restaurant tables for parents that come in with kids, an IT center for those who have to work while shopping, and multiple waiting areas with televisions. They’ve also built a separate play area for kids.

Along with the showroom, the dealership also has a state of the art service shop.

Customers don’t even have to get out of their car; the vehicle gets driven directly inside the service bay.

The shop has 26 service bays and skilled technicians, so they can get you in and out in a hurry, but there’s a good chance they won’t have to look at your car to know what is wrong with it. When the car is driven in, a machine does a laser read on your tires and checks the car’s alignment.