Daybreak Nation on Location: Kravitz Deli

Kravitz Deli is celebrating Fat Tuesday early by teaming up with Plaza Donuts for the day

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Kravitz Deli is getting ready for Fat Tuesday!

Fat Tuesday will be celebrated on Tuesday February 25, 2020, but for Friday only, Plaza Donuts is celebrating early and teaming up with Kravitz Deli where they’ll be offering their pączki and a special flavor found only at Kravitz’s.

Rose and custard filled pączki are at Kravitz Deli Friday and instead of covered in powdered sugar, they are glazed. These pączki won’t be sold at any of Plaza Donuts’ stores.

Plaza Donuts has been hard at work making all different kinds of pączki.

Each day they are offering a special flavor. Thursday was chocolate custard, Friday is limoncello, and Saturday will be buckeye

There are also the classic flavors such as custard, apricot, rose, poppy, prune and sugar.

Not only can you indulge in delicious pączki at Kravitz Friday, but Jack Kravitz also has his specialties. He says now that they are into the Polish holidays, it’s time for pierogies and kielbasa.

Kravitz has also been incorporating those flavors into pączki.

Polish Youngstown and Amy’s Plaza helped develop a Polish Youngstown pączki , which is the rose and custard filled pączki you can only get at Kravitz Deli Friday.

Kravitz also offers dinner. Fridays are fish fried Friday, getting ready for the Lent season with pan fried Haddock and pierogies. They also offer stuffed cabbage, kielbasa sandwiches and their special pączki slider with kielbasa.

Another item found at Kravitz Deli is their five different Polish beers, which can be hard to come by anywhere else.

Kravitz will also be opened early for Fat Tuesday at 8 a.m. with kielbasa omelettes and free coffee. Also on Belmont Ave., Plaza Donuts opens at 6 a.m.

For every dozen Pączki sold, a portion of the money made will go to support the Polish Youngstown Children’s Programs and travel grant fund.

Kravitz Deli can be found at 3135 Belmont Ave. in Liberty.