Daybreak Nation on Location: Knoodle Hut

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A new restaurant held its grand opening on the corner of Route 46 and North River Road in Howland Township last month.

Knoodle Hut serves custom noodle bowls with a selection of protein, vegetables and homemade sauces. They offer their take on casual noodles ranging from spicy to cheesy.

“It is a little bit of a slow process because everything is fresh and we are cooking it in front of you,” said owner Kurt Bush.

There’s also salads, mac and cheese as well as chili. For more information and a full menu, visit Knoodle Hut’s website.