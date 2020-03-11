Daybreak Nation on Location: Kindergarten Kickoff

All incoming kindergarten students along with parents are encouraged to attend this event

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Austintown Local Schools will hold Kindergarten Kick-Off on March 12th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Austintown Elementary School.

Students and parents will have the opportunity to tour the kindergarten classrooms, meet staff members and learn about transitioning smoothly from home or preschool to kindergarten.

Information on registration dates, staggered start, summer programs as well as tips to assist your child before and during kindergarten will be available.

