Daybreak Nation on Location: Kicking off high school football
Christina was live in Columbiana to get a preview of Thursday night football
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) - School in most areas is back in session, which means Game of the Week is in full swing.
The game is Thursday at 7 p.m.
It is Military Night, and festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.
Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel will even be in the stands.
