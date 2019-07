Christina was live at keystone Safari to check out some of the animals

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Keystone Safari is open for the season and they have plenty of fun in store for this summer.

They have a walk-through safari, feeding barns, a zip-line and tons of other fun activites.

They even started construction on a 90-acre safari bus ride experience.

They’re open everyday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Keystone Safari is located at 2284 Mercer Butler Pike in Grove City, PA.