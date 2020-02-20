Daybreak Nation on Location: John’s Boot and Shoe Repair turns 100

John Torquati's grandfather started the family business, specializing in repairing shoes, boots and much more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local shop repair business on Market Street is celebrating 100 years of serving the community.

John’s Boot and Shoe Repair has been open since 1920. John Torquati’s grandfather started the family business, specializing in repairing shoes, boots and basically anything leather.

“Belts, a lot of times, shortening them, adding holes, purse zippers, seam tears, maybe the handles come loose,” Torquati said.

The repair shop is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

