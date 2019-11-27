Daybreak Nation on Location: Jeffrey Chrystal Catering

The catering business will also be serving a Thanksgiving buffet at Overture restaurant in the DeYor Performing Arts Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family with help from a local catering service this Thanksgiving.

It’s not too late to place an order for a full dinner with Jeffrey Chrystal Catering if you don’t want to cook this holiday.

The catering business will also be serving a Thanksgiving buffet at Overture restaurant in the DeYor Performing Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are some reservations still available.

The dinner will include an array of salads, homemade desserts, turkey, red potatoes, homemade bread and everything you would need for the holiday.

For families planning their own Thanksgiving meals, Chrystal offered some great tips to prepare your turkey and appetizers.

Orders can be made by calling Jeffrey Chrystal Catering at 330-743-8062 and will be picked up at their Youngstown business at 2315 Belmont Avenue.

Overture restaurant can be reached at 330-744-9900.

Watch the video above to learn more. For more information and business hours, visit their website.