Daybreak Nation on Location: Jack-o'-lanterns and hayrides

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - Boardman Park is planning a lot of Halloween fun this weekend!

There will be family-friendly wagon rides this Saturday and Sunday at dusk. Tickets will be available each night from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the Georgeanna Parker Activity Building.

Prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and under. Family rate tickets are available for families of two adults and up to four children. Boardman residents pay $15 and nonresidents pay $18.

During the wagon rides, other free activities include bounce houses, balloons by Jocko the Balloon Man and a bonfire.