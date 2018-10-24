Daybreak Nation on Location: Jack-o'-lanterns and hayrides
Proceeds from the Boardman Park event will go to several community organizations
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) - Boardman Park is planning a lot of Halloween fun this weekend!
There will be family-friendly wagon rides this Saturday and Sunday at dusk. Tickets will be available each night from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the Georgeanna Parker Activity Building.
Prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and under. Family rate tickets are available for families of two adults and up to four children. Boardman residents pay $15 and nonresidents pay $18.
During the wagon rides, other free activities include bounce houses, balloons by Jocko the Balloon Man and a bonfire.
Food will be available and proceeds from all events will benefit the 4-H Clubs of Mahoning County, the Boardman High School Key Club and the Youngstown State University Honors Society.
